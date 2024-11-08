Former Providence Bishop Gelineau dies at age 96

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Retired Bishop Louis E. Gelineau died Thursday at the age of 96 in his North Smithfield home, the Diocese of Providence announced. Gelineau served as the sixth bishop of the diocese for more than 25 years, from Jan. 26, 1972, until his retirement on June 11, 1997. Pope Saint Paul VI appointed Gelineau

Louis E. Gelineau died Thursday at the age of 96 in his North Smithfield home, the Diocese of Providence announced.

Gelineau served as the sixth bishop of the diocese for more than 25 years, from Jan. 26, 1972, until his retirement on June 11, 1997.

Pope Saint Paul VI appointed Gelineau bishop of Providence on Dec. 6, 1971. Burlington Bishop Robert Francis Joyce consecrated him as a bishop in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence on Jan. 26, 1972.

As bishop of Providence, Gelineau emphasized the pastoral dimension of his office and enjoyed traveling throughout the diocese to meet the people of God, leading to him oftentimes being referred to as "the people’s bishop."

In August 1974, Gelineau created the Immaculate Heart of Mary community to better serve the spiritual needs of the growing Hispanic immigrant community in Rhode Island and worked to secure more Spanish-speaking clergy members.

In the 1970s, Gelineau traveled to Haiti, leading him to create the Providence-Haiti Outreach project, starting with the opening of a two-classroom school serving 50 students,

which today serves 350 children annually.

During his time as the bishop of Providence, Gelineau appeared regularly on his television show "Rejoice in Hope," which was broadcast on local Catholic cable TV, as well as wrote a weekly column in the Providence Visitor [now the Rhode Island Catholic] called “Ask the Bishop.”

Gelineau was born on May 3, 1928, in Burlington, Vt., the son of Leon G. and Juliette Baribault Gelineau. He attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and then Cathedral High School, and earned a licentiate in sacred theology from St. Paul’s University in Ottawa, Canada, and a licentiate in canon law from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Gelineau was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 1954, and served the Diocese of Burlington as an assistant pastor, assistant chancellor, diocesan director of the Society of the Propagation of the Faith, hospital chaplain, chancellor and vicar general.

Gelineau was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Norman, and is survived by six nieces and nephews.

Funeral and burial arrangements will be announced at a later time.