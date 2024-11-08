Former Providence Bishop Gelineau dies at age 96

By
-
RETIRED BISHOP Louis E. Gelineau died on Nov. 7 at the age of 96 in his North Smithfield home. / COURTESY DIOCESE OF PROVIDENCE

PROVIDENCE – Retired Bishop Louis E. Gelineau died Thursday at the age of 96 in his North Smithfield home, the Diocese of Providence announced.  Gelineau served as the sixth bishop of the diocese for more than 25 years, from Jan. 26, 1972, until his retirement on June 11, 1997.  Pope Saint Paul VI appointed Gelineau

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Check-In: A Conversation with Shannon Champagne and Jessica Marfeo, RN

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight American women will be diagnosed with…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR