Former Providence College DEI director files discrimination charge against school

E. CORRY KOLE, Providence College's former diversity, equity and inclusion education and professional services director, has filed a discrimination charge with the R.I. Commission for Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the college. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE COLLEGE
PROVIDENCE – E. Corry Kole, the former diversity, equity and inclusion education and professional services director at Providence College who identifies as nonbinary, has filed a formal discrimination charge with the R.I. Commission for Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging they faced discrimination by college officials and roadblocks in advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion

