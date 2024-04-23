Former Providence College DEI director files discrimination charge against school

PROVIDENCE – E. Corry Kole, the former diversity, equity and inclusion education and professional services director at Providence College who identifies as nonbinary, has filed a formal discrimination charge with the R.I. Commission for Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging they faced discrimination by college officials and roadblocks in advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion on campus.
The seven-page complaint filed April 19
with the commissions outlines multiple claims by Kole, who resigned from PC on March 8, during their four years working at the Dominican Friars college. Cole’s complaint with the state is the latest development after more than 600 PC students, faculty and staff recently signed a formal letter
to PC President The Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard claiming that there’s a “continued, flagrant failure” to protect LGBTQ+ members at PC, including claims that campus community members can’t say the word “pride,” among other concerns.
PC spokesperson Steven Maurano told Providence Business News in an email that Kole’s role as a member of the college’s Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, involved working and collaborating with PC’s Office of Mission and Ministry to provide a host of services and range of care to the college community.
Kole alleges in the complaint that during one conversation in June 2023 with PC Associate Vice President of Mission Integration Pam Tremblay after Kole began transitioning to nonbinary, Trembley allegedly requested Kole to use “she/her” pronouns in front but use they/them privately because “the Friars are not going to like [your gender identity].” Cole also alleged their then-supervisor, Jackie Peterson, told Cole they could face disciplinary action for having organized LGBTQ+ teach-ins during LGBTQ+ Awareness Week last spring even though, according to the complaint, there was “no legitimate ground” for PC to pursue discipline against Kole.
Other allegations in the complaint include Kole learned that PC priests allegedly scanned Kole’s Facebook page “apparently searching for evidence” to support terminating Kole’s employment and Kole being removed by PC staff from leading various DEI projects they oversaw while on medical leave due to anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder brought on by alleged mistreatment at the college. Kole, per the charge, also filed complaints with human resources alleging Title IX violations and retaliation, but PC “failed to act” on those complaints.
Attorney Joseph R. Daigle, who is representing Kole, told PBN in an email on Tuesday that his client is seeking “institutional change” at PC and wants the college to “live up to the goals of inclusion set forth in its own policies.” Daigle also said filing the charge with the state was the “only remaining means available” to Kole to seek justice as PC was given multiple chances to address Kole’s concerns but “declined to act.”
Maurano told PBN that PC has not had time to review any formal charge brought forth by Kole, but the college “look[s] forward to addressing unsubstantiated claims of discrimination.” Daigle also says he and his client anticipates it may be necessary to withdraw their complaint with the commissions and file a lawsuit in R.I. Superior Court to obtain discovery from PC’s administration.
As previously reported by PBN
, Sicard has recently released his statement, titled “Responding in Love to the Members of our Community who Identify as LGBTQ,” that defines the college’s response to allies and campus community members who identify as LGBTQ+. The statement says that PC as an institution refutes the claim that Catholic teaching is “prejudicial” and such teaching and community members “condemns unjust discrimination against anyone, and welcomes all into the full embrace of worship and fellowship and the universal call to holiness.”
The statement also says PC will create opportunities for “ongoing, informed and charitable dialogue” on these issues to increase understanding within the campus community. Maurano previously told PBN that Sicard has led two separate dialogue and discussion groups since the release of the statement, each with about 30 individuals representing students, staff and faculty, and at least one more is scheduled for later this month.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.