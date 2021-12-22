Former Providence College President Shanley receives Veritas Medal

PROVIDENCE – Former Providence College President Rev. Brian J. Shanley recently received the highest honor from the institution that he once led.

During the college’s homecoming weekend, Shanley was given the Veritas Medal, becoming just the 17th such individual to be given the honor in PC’s history.

The award was given to Shanley in recognition of the accomplishments he achieved during his 15 years as PC’s president, the college said.

PC said that Shanley is credited with transforming the campus’s physical face by diversifying the student body, hiring new faculty, enhancing the college’s athletic program and raising PC’s national profile.

The college also announced that a new residence hall to be constructed on the campus will be named in Shanley’s honor.

Shanley served as PC’s president from 2005 until 2020. He currently serves as the president of St. John’s University in New York.

