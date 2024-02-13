Former Providence mayor one of two named to Washington Trust board

WESTERLY – Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras will join Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s board of directors starting March 1.

The parent company of The Washington Trust Co. announced the appointment of Taveras and Debra M. Paul, a retired CEO of the nonprofit Fellowship Health Resources Inc. in Lincoln, which provides behavioral health services to individuals living with mental illness and addiction disorders. Paul will also start on March 1.

“We are excited to welcome Deb and Angel to our board,” said Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust CEO and chairman. “The depth and diversity of their professional experiences, skills and community leadership will bring new perspectives and insight to our board.”

Taveras, an attorney, served as the mayor of Providence from 2011 to 2015. He was the city’s first Latino mayor. He recently joined Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC as senior counsel after serving as a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson (U.S.) LLP from 2021 until January.

Previously, he served as a shareholder with Greenberg Traurig LLP from 2015 until 2021. A graduate of Harvard University and Georgetown University Law Center, he is an adjunct professor at Providence College. Taveras is a member of the board and serves on the Audit Committee for Lifespan Corp. and is a board member for the National Civic League and IKEA Foundation.

After retiring from Fellowship Health Resources in December 2021, Paul served as senior vice president of integration at Fellowship Health Resources parent nonprofit entity Elwyn Inc. until June 2022, overseeing the strategic partnership between FHR and Elwyn.

Paul, a former certified public accountant, previously held the position of chief financial officer at Fellowship Health Resources and served as chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance at Women & Infants Hospital from 2006 until 2011. She also served as senior audit manager with the public accounting firm KPMG LLP. Paul is a board member and audit committee chair for both Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Amica Mutual Insurance Co.