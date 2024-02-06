Former R.I. Secretary of State Gorbea to lead Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust

PROVIDENCE – Nellie M. Gorbea has found a new professional home, which will take her back to her native Puerto Rico.
Gorbea, who served two terms as the R.I. secretary of state and ran for governor in 2022, will become the first CEO and president of the Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust, the San Juan-based nonprofit announced Monday. The trust, it says, was enabled as part of the U.S. territory’s public policy act to foster and fund research, development and infrastructure projects that promote clean and renewable energy in Puerto Rico.
As a requirement for her new role, Gorbea must relocate to Puerto Rico within three months. The position, which was advertised on LinkedIn originally as “executive director” of the Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust, pays between $150,000 and $250,000.
Gorbea did not immediately respond Monday for a request for comment from Providence Business News.
Before having a career in public office, Gorbea was HousingWorks RI’s inaugural executive director for five years from 2008 through 2013. Her career in Rhode Island began in 1996 with the Rhode Island Foundation where she was a program officer for the prominent nonprofit funder, according to Gorbea’s LinkedIn profile.
In 2014, Gorbea, a Democrat, was first elected as the secretary of state and served two four-year terms after being re-elected in 2018. She ran an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 2022, falling to eventual Gov. Daniel J. McKee in the primary that year. After elective office, Gorbea for a year was a visiting senior fellow on cybersecurity and democracy for Salve Regina University’s Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy in Newport.
Gorbea, per her LinkedIn profile, has had past experience working in Puerto Rico, first as an assistant to the president for the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico in 1998 and then an economic advisor for Puerto Rico’s governor’s office a year later.
In addition to calling her return to Puerto Rico an “honor,” Gorbea said in a statement that she is “fully committed” to making the country more energy efficient, resilient and environmentally friendly. She also wants to lead the trust’s efforts to ensure greater opportunities and a “better quality of life” for the country’s residents “with a green energy future.”
“I am aware that I am now a part of a growing number of government [entities], business and the civil society efforts in Puerto Rico that are contributing to this vital task,” Gorbea said. “The Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust provides a unique opportunity to leverage funds into green energy projects and build upon Puerto Rico's wealth of local resources, including its people, universities and geography so that we can make the shift to 100% renewable energy by 2050.”
Francisco Berríos Portela, chairman of the trust’s board of trustees, said in a statement Gorbea’s experience in establishing and leading nonprofit’s that are focused on public policy will be “vital” for the trust to fulfill its mission of promoting renewable energy in Puerto Rico.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.