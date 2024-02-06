Former R.I. Secretary of State Gorbea to lead Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust

NELLIE M. GORBEA, former R.I. secretary of state, has been named the new CEO and president of the Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust. / COURTESY FRIENDS OF NELLIE M. GORBEA
PROVIDENCE – Nellie M. Gorbea has found a new professional home, which will take her back to her native Puerto Rico. Gorbea, who served two terms as the R.I. secretary of state and ran for governor in 2022, will become the first CEO and president of the Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust, the San Juan-based

