Former U.S. Coast Guard housing scheduled for auction

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The U.S. Coast Guard is selling former housing on Signal Rock Road. The property includes 11 single-family houses and covers about 2.3 acres.

The sale, via public auction, is under “as-is” terms. Each house covers about 1,189 square feet and has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The property is located within a residential neighborhood and is adjacent to a recreational complex.

The auction requires a minimum bid deposit of $25,000.

- Advertisement -

Inspection of the property is available by appointment only to registered bidders who have paid the bid deposit of $25,000.

Registrations must be completed online. Online bidding has begun, but the closing date for bids has not been set.

For information, visit the U.S. General Services Administration auction site.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDdonal@PBN.com.