Former United Way of Rhode Island employee sentenced for leading money-laundering scheme

By
-
CAROLINA CORREA, 35, of Cranston, was sentenced to more than three years in prison for her leading role in laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars of her then-boyfriend’s fentanyl trafficking money. /PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS FILE PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – A former philanthropy officer for the United Way of Rhode Island Inc. has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for her leading role in laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars of her then-boyfriend’s fentanyl trafficking money, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley announced Feb. 6.    Carolina Correa, 35, of Cranston,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR