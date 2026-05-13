Founding members announce launch of Rhode Island Republican Problem Solvers Caucus

PROVIDENCE – A new political organization announced its presence this week that seeks to promote “moderate and traditional conservative problem-solving compromises” at the state and local levels. With the 2026 election on the horizon, in its announcement the Rhode Island Republican Problem Solvers Caucus vowed to promote legislative policies promoting free enterprise, economic competitiveness and growth. A 501(c)(4) organization consisting of Republicans and “like-minded independents,” the group will focus on affordability, education reform and government accountability while fighting “grievance and rage-driven extremism,” they said. Specific initiatives include school choice, the creation of a governor’s line-item veto, and improving public reporting on tax expenditures, as well as the establishment of inspectors general in key departments. A key piece of the platform is its affordability agenda, easing the financial burden on the middle class, including a goal to make Rhode Island's energy costs the most competitive in the region over the next five years. The coalition’s seventeen founding members include former gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus; Bernard Jackvony, former Lt. Governor; Buddy Croft, former head of the R.I. Bridge and Turnpike Authority; and Ray Mathieu, former chief financial officer of the Providence Equity Partners. “Not simply a think tank,” founding member and former R.I. Department of Administration director Gary Sasse the coalition was designed to help “aligned leaders turn ideas into results for Rhode Island.” Sasse said they welcome anyone who believes the state’s problems “can be solved through better ideas and compromise, not louder politics.” Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.