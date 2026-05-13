Founding members announce launch of Rhode Island Republican Problem Solvers Caucus

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THE RHODE ISLAND Republican Problem Solvers Caucus, formed by 17 members including former gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus pictured above, said it aims to promote “moderate and traditional conservative problem-solving compromises” at the state and local levels. / COURTESY ASHLEY KALUS

PROVIDENCE – A new political organization announced its presence this week that seeks to promote “moderate and traditional conservative problem-solving compromises” at the state and local levels. With the 2026 election on the horizon, in its announcement the Rhode Island Republican Problem Solvers Caucus vowed to promote legislative policies promoting free enterprise, economic competitiveness and

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