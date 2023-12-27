Free ferry service to continue into the new year

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – The free ferry service between Bristol and Providence will continue into the new year, according to a Wednesday announcement by the R.I. Department of Transportation. The state has contracted with Rhode Island Fast Ferry, Block Island Ferry and Seastreak LLC to run the service until March 29 at a cost of $50,700 per…