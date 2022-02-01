Free tax filing available through VITA program for income-eligible R.I. residents

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders may be able to get their state and federal income taxes prepared and filed for free under the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, administered locally through the United Way of Rhode Island.

The IRS service offers no-cost tax services to people who earn less than $57,414, pairing them with trained and certified volunteers to help prepare and file their tax returns. In 2021, VITA volunteers filed 19,000 tax returns that returned more than $19 million in tax credits and refunds to local residents, according to United Way.

For more information or to make an appointment at any of the 25 VITA sites across the state, visit unitedwayri.org/get-help/tax-prep or call 2-1-1.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

