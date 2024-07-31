Free-tuition program for community college in Mass. now official

FALL RIVER – With the stroke of Gov. Maura Healey’s pen on July 29, the commonwealth’s new tuition-free community college initiative went into effect.

The MassEducate initiative is part of the commonwealth’s $57.8 billion 2025 fiscal budget that Healey approved. The budget includes $93.5 million for the MassEducate initiative that is planned to build upon the success of the MassReconnect program and make community college free for Massachusetts residents ages 25 and older who did not previously earn a college degree.

Bristol Community College says after the commonwealth implemented MassReconnect in 2023, its overall enrollment increased by 7.4% from spring 2023 to spring 2024. That figure includes a 16.3% increase in students of color and an almost 31% increase in the number of adult learners attending the college.

“MassReconnect has demonstrated students’ eagerness to pursue their educational goals. Free community college benefits all in the community, not just those obtaining a degree,” Bristol Community College President Laura L. Douglas said in a statement. “Supporting a higher level of educational attainment and less debt is a long-term investment in the region’s workforce, contributing to a stronger economy, greater equity and healthier communities.”

Prospective students must meet certain requirements, including being enrolled in at least six credits per semester, have earned a high school or GED diploma, and maintain good academic standing, to be eligible for the free-tuition initiative at Bristol Community College. Additional information, including how to apply, can be found on the college’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.