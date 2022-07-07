French countryside-style estate sells for record $2.23M in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH – A French countryside-inspired estate at 1000 Old Greenwich Drive was sold on June 30 for $2.23 million, announced Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller in the transaction.

Broadway Real Estate Group represented the buyer.

According to data available from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale is the highest in the town so far this year.

Built in 1981 on a private 7 acres, the home was designed by architect Judd Brown and offers 8,000 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The home also features a finished basement, an enclosed porch, an open porch, a patio and an in-ground pool, according to property records.

“This caliber of quality and design on park-like acres in East Greenwich is truly unique,” Mott & Chace sales associate Amy I. Doorley-Lucas said in a statement. “The specialty home offers easy access to the marinas, Main Street restaurants and highway and airport access, making this a great lifestyle move for the new buyers.”

The property was last assessed by the town in 2022 to be worth $1.54 million, according to property records filed with the town assessor’s office.

According to the deed, a public record kept by the town, the home was sold by Leang Hong to Damon A. Divozzi and Brianna LaTorre.

Tim Norton is a PBN contributing writer.