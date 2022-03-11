Frontier adds North Carolina, Denver routes at T.F. Green

WARWICK – Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop routes at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Denver.

The carrier this week said the new seasonal service to both cities is scheduled to begin on April 28.

On Feb 7, Frontier announced it was purchasing low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion while adding service from T.F. Green to Atlanta and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

With the addition of Frontier’s service to Raleigh-Durham and Denver, T. F. Green’s total number of nonstop routes is now 34, twice the number in 2016.

On March 9, Breeze Airways added five new routes out of T.F. Green: Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Fla.; Savannah, Ga.; Richmond, Va.; and Los Angeles. Those flights are scheduled to start in May and June.

The Los Angeles route, T.F. Green’s first nonstop service to the West Coast, will be served by new Airbus A220 jets, which provide better passenger comfort with increased fuel efficiency, Breeze founder and CEO David Neeleman said.

Breeze Airways, which started operating last May, already offers nonstop service to Pittsburgh; Charleston, South Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia out of T.F. Green.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)