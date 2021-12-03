Will new COVID-19 variant, supply-chain worries alter holiday shopping season?

Fears that retailers might not be able to restock shelves and that a new COVID-19 variant will curtail public gatherings and activities have apparently pushed consumers to “frontload” the holiday shopping season, according to many involved in the retail industry.

Many retailers reported a significant boost in business on Black Friday and on Small Business Saturday, but they also said that sales have been strong throughout November, and heavy surges of shoppers aren’t expected in the final days before Christmas.

Though Black Friday – the day after Thanksgiving – has historically been known as the launch of the holiday shopping season, that concept began dissipating even before the pandemic, said Teresa McCarthy, an associate professor of marketing and global supply chain management at Bryant University.

For years, businesses have been increasingly offering sales earlier in the month, but that uptick was sharper in 2021.

“Particularly this year, we’re calling it Black November,” McCarthy said. “In fact, some companies started introducing Black Friday previews in October.”

Local businesses and big-box retailers alike are seeing this change.

At the Providence gift shop Frog and Toad LLC, owner Asher Schofield noticed holiday shoppers visiting the store at the beginning of October. And like many retailers, he also saw a significant boost in sales on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Revenue for the two days rose 168% from 2019, he said.

But as December goes on, Schofield expects that late-season surges won’t make a return.

“I think that last-minute holiday shopping has become a thing of the past,” Schofield said, “and that retailers such as myself are going to be seeing more of their revenues spread out and less concentrated in the final two weeks of the season.”

For Schofield, the change comes as a relief.

“I’ve been operating this business for over 25 years, and I’ve always wished for a more equitable distribution of holiday spending,” he said. “The model of such condensed revenue in the last two weeks of the season has always been very challenging.”

And fewer sales anticipated for later in the season don’t necessarily mean reduced overall revenue. Holiday shopping at brick-and-mortar retailers is projected to rise by 8% to 9%, McCarthy said, compared with the average 4% annual increase in the five years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, e-commerce is expected to increase by 11% to 15% for the holiday season from last year.

Foot traffic at the Warwick Mall began significantly increasing weeks before Black Friday, according to General Manager Domenic Schiavone, who also anticipates a frontloaded holiday shopping season.

“I got a sense even in early November that traffic had increased significantly,” Schiavone said. “That way, people are going to know that they’ll get what they want in their hands and not have to worry about stores running out, getting tied up in shipping and delivery.”

Shoppers may also be hitting stores early as a precaution, Schiavone said, noting that some have “anxiety about the new COVID variant, Omicron … because we could have new cases spiking in the middle of December.”

Ongoing global supply-chain shortages play a major role in promoting trends such as early-season discounts, according to McCarthy

“Retailers knew that consumers knew that there’s a supply-chain disruption,” McCarthy said, “and that there may not be enough goods on the shelf come November or December … For the first time in forever, supply-chain management has become household vernacular.”

And with shipping delays, McCarthy expects that many products that don’t hit store shelves in time for Christmas will be sold as “some very steep discounts in January” – good news for consumers, though retail businesses may take a hit from this revenue loss.

Consumers can also look forward to new items arriving in shops every week due to shipping delays, according to McCarthy. If retailers plan accordingly, they can work this shift in their favor, she said.

“That’s one thing that local, smaller retailers need to be very conscious of, reaching out to their customers every time they get a new shipment,” whether that’s through signage, a loyalty program or other advertising means, McCarthy said.

She added, “That’s one of the best ways that retailers survive anyway – frequent shipments that incentivize shoppers to shop more often, come to the store more frequently.”