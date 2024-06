Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 7th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Sarah Frost will take over as president and chief of hospital operations of both Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital effective June 3, Lifespan Corp. announced Monday. Frost’s appointment comes after Dr. Saul Weingart stepped down as president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in April 2023. Weingart’s exit came

PROVIDENCE – Sarah Frost will take over as president and chief of hospital operations of both Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital effective June 3, Lifespan Corp. announced Monday.

Frost’s appointment comes after

Dr. Saul Weingart stepped down as president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in April 2023. Weingart’s exit came with a series of “leadership structural changes” John Fernandez implemented shortly after becoming Lifepsan’s CEO and president. The restructuring included creating a new role of chief of hospital operations and president of Rhode Island and Hasbro Children's Hospital.

"Sarah is a dynamic leader, highly accomplished in moving large health systems toward performance excellence. She joins Lifespan at a pivotal time as we look to upgrade our hospital facilities and provide ‘wow’ care across the system, and I am excited to partner with her in these efforts,” Fernandez said.

Frost has more than 20 years of experience working in health care leadership. Before joining Lifespan she was chief executive officer of two Banner Health hospitals in Arizona – Banner University Medical Center Tucson and Banner University Medical Center Tucson South. In these roles she oversaw more than 6,000 employees, 900 inpatient beds and $1.5 billion in operation revenue.

Frost holds a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration from the University of Arizona and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She is also on the boards of the

Association of American Medical Colleges

Council of Teaching Hospitals, Pima County Joint Technical Education District Foundation and the American Heart Association.

She has also been recognized as one of Becker's Hospital Reviews Women Hospital Presidents and CEOs to Know in 2023, AZ Big Media’s Most Influential Women in Arizona in 2023 and BizTucson’s Women Leading the Region in 2022, among others.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com