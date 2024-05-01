Fujifilm Electronic Materials wins national supplier award

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Texas Instruments, a semiconductor company known for its calculators and education technology, has awarded Fujifilm Electronic Materials U.S.A. Inc. a Supplier Excellence Award.

The North Kingstown company, which also has offices throughout the U.S. and in Japan and Belgium, was one of 19 companies to receive the distinction out of 10,000 suppliers considered.

“On behalf of our employees, it’s an honor to receive this award from Texas Instruments and to be recognized for our committed focus to industry-leading quality, product innovation, and support that the semiconductor industry demands to enable microchips to power the digital world,” Brian O’Donnelly, CEO and president of Fujifilm Electronic Materials, said in a statement. “The Supplier Excellence Award is also a testament to the strong partnership we have built with Texas Instruments.”

Fujifilm specializes in the manufacturing and chemical solutions such as photoresists, image sensors, disc drives and semiconductors.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.