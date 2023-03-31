Furniture store Lovesac opens showroom at Garden City Center

CRANSTON – A national furniture arrived in Rhode Island on Friday.

The Lovesac Company, a Connecticut-based specialty furniture retailer, officially opened at Garden City Center in Cranston.

“Cranston is a vibrant community rated one of the best places to live, and at Lovesac, we’re committed to making homes as comfortable as possible,” said Shawn Nelson, founder and CEO of Lovesac. “With neighbors like Lululemon, Container Store, Athleta, Anthropologie, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods, and Sephora, we’ll be in great company.”

Nelson said Lovesac previously had a location in Providence Place Mall in 2011, which later closed. When choosing a long-term location for Rhode Island, the company settled on Garden City Center “due to the growth in that area of the market,” Nelson said.

The new 1,175-square-foot location at 165 Hillside Road will feature the company’s most popular products, including its sectional couches and beanbag chairs. It will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“Our consumers like to experience our Sacs and Sactionals in-person and adding a showroom in Rhode Island will allow them to have this opportunity,” Nelson said.

Founded in 1995, Lovesac has more than 290 touchpoints nationwide, including six showrooms in Massachusetts.

“We believe your furniture is something you can continue to invest in, expand, and evolve over time so that it continues to meet your needs, rather than having to add it to the landfill. This helps reduce stress while freeing you to live the life you love,” Nelson said. “We can’t wait to share this with Cranston.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.