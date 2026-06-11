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PROVIDENCE – A ban on new charter schools over the next three years has cleared the General Assembly, leaving opponents to hope for a veto from Gov. Daniel J. McKee. The House on Wednesday passed the ban sponsored by Rep. Mary D. Messier, D-Pawtucket, with a 56-12 vote. The Senate approved a companion bill by

PROVIDENCE

A ban on new charter schools over the next three years has cleared the General Assembly, leaving opponents to hope for a veto from Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

The House on Wednesday passed the ban sponsored by Rep. Mary D. Messier, D-Pawtucket, with a 56-12 vote. The Senate approved a companion bill by a 31-6 vote last week.

The legislation prevents the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education from granting preliminary or final approval for the creation or expansion of any district charter school, independent charter school or mayoral academy charter school beginning operations in the 2026-2027, 2027-2028, or 2028-2029 school years.

The bill would also prevent the state from approving or appropriating funding to any new charter school or to expand an existing charter school that has not been approved by the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education prior to July 1, 2025, for the three years.

The legislation also lowers the statewide cap on charter schools from 35 to 28. Currently there are 24 charter schools in Rhode Island.

“This is an important bill for North Providence because it will directly increase the amount of money needed for our schools. It will redirect $2 million to North Providence schools where it can be better used to prepare our students for the future,” said Rep. William W. O’Brien, D-North Providence, who voted in favor of the bill. “Charter schools do help some students, but it cannot be at the expense of the majority of North Providence students and I look forward to voting in favor of this legislation.”

It is unclear if McKee would veto or sign the legislation into law. He is on record that he would sign off on a charter school moratorium but has been opposed to lowering the state’s cap to 28. McKee’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Critics of the bill argue it limits educational opportunities and ignores the thousands of families waiting for access to higher-performing charter schools.

The Rhode Island Education Collective on Wednesday urged McKee to veto the legislation after it cleared the House. The group called the bill harmful and says it limits public school opportunities for thousands.

“Gov. Dan McKee has been a supporter of charter public schools in Rhode Island since his time as Cumberland mayor 20 years ago,”

aid Chiara Deltito-Sharrott, executive director of RILCPS. “The governor knows what families are asking for because he has spent years listening to them. For every student who receives an open seat in a charter public school, there are two more left on waitlists. Families want access to the public school that is right for their child, and they are asking for more opportunities

not fewer.”