GA approves 3-year ban on new charter schools

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THE R.I. HOUSE on Wednesday approved legislation that bans new charter schools over the next three years. It is unclear if Gov. Daniel J. McKee will veto it or sign it into law. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

PROVIDENCE – A ban on new charter schools over the next three years has cleared the General Assembly, leaving opponents to hope for a veto from Gov. Daniel J. McKee.  The House on Wednesday passed the ban sponsored by Rep. Mary D. Messier, D-Pawtucket, with a 56-12 vote. The Senate approved a companion bill by

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