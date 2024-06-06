General Assembly passes bill banning noncompete clauses for nurse practitioners

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 10th.

PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly has passed a bill that would prohibit noncompete clauses in employment contracts for nurse practitioners. By banning noncompete clauses, the bill, introduced by Sen. Pamela Lauria, D-Barrington, and Rep. June Speakman, D-Warren, is meant to make it easier for nurse practitioners to change jobs and helps address the state’s primary

Lauria said enforcing noncompete clauses that prevent nurse practitioners from practicing within a certain area can make it almost impossible to change jobs, especially within different specialties.

“We are all aware of how hard it is to find primary care providers in Rhode Island today, and we should not allow noncompete clauses to curtail nurse practitioners’ ability to provide health care to Rhode Islanders,” said Lauria, who has worked as a primary care nurse practitioner for 25 years.

Speakman noted noncompete clauses also affect patient care.

“Nothing should restrict a patient who has a great relationship with their provider from following that provider if they move to a different practice. Health care is more than just a business, and noncompete clauses are a business practice that doesn’t belong in it,” Speakman said.

Lawmakers said restrictions from noncompete clauses also discourage health care providers from choosing to work in Rhode Island, where reimbursement rates are lower and caseloads are higher than other New England states.

The bill would make any noncompete clauses in nurse practitioners’ contracts void. It would also ban restrictions on a nurse’s right to practice in any geographic area or with any current patients for any time period after the partnership is terminated.