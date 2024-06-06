General Assembly passes bill banning noncompete clauses for nurse practitioners

By
-
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY has passed a bill that would prohibit noncompete clauses in employment contracts for nurse practitioners. PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly has passed a bill that would prohibit noncompete clauses in employment contracts for nurse practitioners. By banning noncompete clauses, the bill, introduced by Sen. Pamela Lauria, D-Barrington, and Rep. June Speakman, D-Warren, is meant to make it easier for nurse practitioners to change jobs and helps address the state’s primary

