Gallo to exit as interim Providence schools chief on Dec. 20

PROVIDENCE – Providence Public School District Interim Superintendent Frances Gallo’s last day in her role will be Dec. 20, due to a 90-day retirement agreement, the school district confirmed Wednesday.

Gallo will be stopping on her 80th day in order to reserve 10 days to work with the state education commissioner and incoming leadership in 2020.

Dorothy Smith will succeed Gallo in the interim role. Smith currently serves as a zone director of a portfolio of elementary schools and had previously served as interim superintendent over the summer.

R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green previously told PBN in November that the state was in talks with more than one individual for the permanent position.

