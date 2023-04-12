Gamm Theatre announces 2023-24 performance season

WARWICK – The Sandra Feinstein Gamm Theatre’s upcoming 39th season, beginning in September, will comprise five performances of Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-winning productions.

The 2023-24 season will launch with the production of “Topdog/Underdog,” scheduled to run between September and October of this year. Then in November, the production of “Hangmen” will take the stage.

In January and February, the theater will perform its rendition of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Following that run will be William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” between March and April. The season will conclude with “Doubt: A Parable” in May.

Additionally, the theater will offer a limited run of its holiday show “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” in December 2023.

Subscription packages will go on sale Thursday. Prices will range between $185 and $315, with various discounts for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more people. Information and tickets can be found by either calling (401) 723-4266 or by visiting gammtheatre.org.

