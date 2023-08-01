Gamm Theatre names Cabral new executive director

WARWICK – Jason Cabral has been part of fundraising campaigns and nonprofits across the U.S., including with theater groups in both New York and Los Angeles. Now, Cabral, who has ties to Rhode Island, will return to the Ocean State to lead the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre.

The performing arts organization announced Tuesday that Cabral has become the Gamm Theatre’s new executive director and will start his new role Aug. 21. Cabral succeeds Amy Gravell, who has been named the new president of St. Mary Academy – Bay View in East Providence.

The Gamm Theatre says Cabral – a Rhode Island College graduate – had held senior fundraising roles at both The Public Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Theater in New York, as well as at the Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles before returning to New England two years ago. At those theater groups, Cabral, the Gamm Theatre says, played a vital role in constructing systems that prioritized patron engagement, helped steer strategic planning, and improved internal productivity and collaboration.

Now, Cabral will lead the Gamm Theatre’s day-to-day operations, as well as develop and implement the theater group’s strategic plans, the theater said. Priorities for Cabral to address include building a financial foundation for the organization, exploring new revenue streams, expanding community partnerships and education programs, and promoting accessibility.

“Returning to the theater in a region where my passion for the art form began is both humbling and exciting,” Cabral said in a statement. “Growing up in nearby Fall River and attending college in Providence, I have a first-hand understanding of this state’s unique cultural landscape, and I look forward to cultivating an audience that mirrors its beauty and diversity.”

Gamm Theatre board President Daniel Marwil said in a statement that Cabral will be an asset in meeting the theater’s artistic and financial goals. He also said Cabral’s combined skills and background made him “a clear choice” to lead the Gamm Theatre.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.