Gannett’s Q3 losses widen to $19.7M

PROVIDENCE – Gannett Co., the parent company of The Providence Journal and other local publications, reported a loss of $19.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase from the $2.6 million loss in the same period one year prior.

The company said it had a loss of 14 cents per diluted share, an increase from the loss of 2 cents per diluted share one year prior.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $612.4 million, down from $653 million one-year prior.

Same-store revenue decreased 5.3% year over year to $608.7 million, including a 5.8% decline in same-store digital revenue to $274.6 million.

Digital revenue increased 5.2% to $277.4 million. Digital-only subscriptions grew 25% to $50.1 million while total digital-only paid subscriptions increased 4.7% to $2.06 million.

Print and commercial revenue fell 13.9% to $335 million.

Adjusted

earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 5.6% to $62.9 million.

"We continued to make solid progress on our key priorities in the third quarter while delivering another quarter of year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth,” said Michael Reed, Gannett CEO and chairman. “These results reinforce our belief that we have created a sustainable pathway for ongoing growth moving forward.”

The company owns and operates several other papers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including The Taunton Gazette, The Newport Daily News, The Cape Cod Times, The Herald News in Fall River, The Worcester Telegram, and The Standard-Times in New Bedford. Gannett also owns publications in nearly every state, as well as operations in the United Kingdom.