Gansett Craft Chocolate wins 2 global awards

NARRAGANSETT – Following five wins in the International Chocolate Awards’ Americas division in September, Gansett Craft Chocolate advanced to win two silver medals in the competition’s World finals late last month.

Gansett Craft Chocolate, launched by father-daughter team Steven and Ella Schneider in June 2022, received the accolades for its dark chocolate raspberry and brown butter sage bars, which both received a silver designation in the competition’s dark chocolate bars with an infusion or flavoring category.

The chocolate-making duo uses various cocoa bean roasting techniques to flavor its bean-to-bar products, rather than relying primarily on sugar.

The competition took place on Nov. 26 in Florence, Italy.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.