Gas prices dropping but R.I., Mass. still above national average

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped to $4.41 per gallon, 7 cents less than last week but still 20 cents higher than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.04 per gallon.

The agency noted that a slight uptick in gas demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in daily pump prices.

“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “But with fuel prices locally falling every day, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.93 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $5.24 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.56 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas fell 5 cents from a week ago to $4.47 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts was $3.03 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.95 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $5.25 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.65 per gallon.