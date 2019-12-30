Gas prices in R.I. and Mass. remain flat

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s average price per gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline remained flat from last week at $2.50, AAA Northeast announced Monday.

The average price is 8 cents below the national average of $2.58 and identical to prices in the Ocean State at this time last year.

“Record-breaking end-of-year travel has increased demand for gasoline and hiked prices in many states, but not here in Rhode Island,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “And the spikes we are seeing across the country should be short-lived. AAA expects gas prices to decrease following the holidays.”

The price range for unleaded was between $2.39 and $2.65, a difference of 26 cents.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas averaged $2.78, ranging between $2.66 and $2.99 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.97, ranging between $2.86 and $3.19 per gallon.

Diesel gas averaged $3.02, ranging between $2.89 and $3.35 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price for gas also remained unchanged from one week ago, staying at $2.52 per gallon, 6 cents below the national average and 1 cent lower than prices at this time last year, AAA Northeast said.

Prices in the Bay State ranged 73 cents, from $2.32 to $3.05 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.76, ranging between $2.52 and $2.94 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.93, ranging between $2.74 and $3.39 per gallon.

Diesel gas averaged $2.97, ranging between $2.73 and $3.29 per gallon.