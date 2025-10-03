General Assembly leaders to put witnesses under oath at Washington Bridge oversight hearing next month

PROVIDENCE – House

Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Valarie J. Lawson said a joint hearing on the 2023 failure of the Washington Bridge conducted by the House and Senate Oversight Committee in November will include placing witnesses under oath. On Friday, the General Assembly leaders said they had consulted with and received approval from R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha, whose office publicly released a draft forensic audit last week that attributes responsibility for the bridge's failure to the state. In a joint press release Shekarchi and Lawson said they are working to finalize the hearing schedule and format, which they vowed will include sworn testimonies from state officials and other witnesses. The General Assembly in February conducted an oversight hearing where R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. defended the agency's management of the bridge's shutdown and its ongoing maintenance oversight. Gov Daniel J. McKee called for further hearings but said per the advice of counsel to protect the state’s legal stance against the vendors the administration claims were ultimately responsible for the bridge's maintenance, RIDOT employees would not respond to questions from the committee. In response, Shekarchi and Lawson said "We contest the Governor’s position” and “look forward to a thorough and rigorous examination of the new information." In a statement, Neronha said despite seeking financial damages from thirteen contractor companies for alleged negligent behavior, “that doesn’t mean those in state leadership charged with maintaining our roads and bridges get a free pass.” ”We must know the full truth, and these hearings can absolutely provide helpful insight,” he said. Requests to McKee’s office Friday were not immediately returned. In his Oct. 1 letter, McKee urged that any future hearings held before the conclusion of the civil trial” not include testimony from state employees, “as was the protocol” during the first oversight hearing.