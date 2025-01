Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

PROVIDENCE – General Dynamics Corp. on Wednesday reported a profit of $3.8 billion for 2024, up 14.1% from the $3.3 billion posted a year earlier.

Earnings were $13.63 per share compared with $12.02 a year ago.

Revenue totaled $47.7 billion, an increase of 12.9% year over year. That was offset by a 12.9% increase in operating costs and expenses to $42.9 billion for 2024.

The company’s marine systems segment, which includes General Dynamics Electric Boat, reported $14.3 billion in revenue, a 15.1% increase year over year.

For the fourth quarter, General Dynamics reported a profit of $1.1 billion a 14.2% increase year over year. Revenue for the quarter was $3.9 billion, an increase of 16.2% year over year.

The company reported earnings per diluted share for the quarter of $4.15, up 14% year over year.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

“We had a solid fourth quarter, capping off a year that saw steady growth in revenue and earnings across all four segments,” said Phebe N. Novakovic, CEO and chairman. “Order activity continued to be very strong, with 1-to-1 book-to-bill for the year, even as revenue grew by 13%, positioning us well for continued growth.”