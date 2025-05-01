General Dynamics Electric Boat awarded $17.2B submarine contract

Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. has been awarded contracts worth up to $17.2 billion to build two new Virginia-class fast attack submarines. General Dynamics has been initially awarded $12.4 billion and, if all options are exercised, the total value will increase to $17.2 billion, according to announcements by the company and U.S. Sen.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. has been awarded contracts worth up to $17.2 billion to build two new Virginia-class fast attack submarines.

General Dynamics has been initially awarded $12.4 billion and, if all options are exercised, the total value will increase to $17.2 billion, according to announcements by the company and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.. The Virginia-based Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, has been awarded $1.2 billion.

The awarded amounts include previously announced material awards, including long lead-time material and economic ordering quantity material, totaling $2.1 billion. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn.; Newport News, Va; North Kingstown and other locations.

Work is expected to be completed by June 2036.

Mark Rayha

So far, the U.S. Navy has taken delivery of 24 Virginia-class submarines and has an additional 16 under contract.

“The awarding of the contract is an important victory – for Rhode Island’s workforce, for Electric Boat and the entire supply chain, and for the Navy,” Reed said.

In 2018, Electric Boat broke ground on a 1-million-square-foot, $800-million multi-year expansion of its manufacturing facilities at Quonset Point in North Kingstown.

Electric Boat has more than 24,000 employees at its facilities and offices in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

"Over the past two years, we successfully worked with the Navy, Congress and the administration to secure funds that enable us to increase wages for the nuclear-powered vessel workforce and allow for significant additional investments in capacity, shipyard processes and systems," said, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. "This contract modification validates the unique and important role submarines and submarine shipbuilders play in our national defense."