General Dynamics Electric Boat parent ends 2025 with $4.21B profit

PROVIDENCE – General Dynamics Corp., the parent of submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat, on Wednesday reported a profit of $4.21 billion for 2025, up 11.3% from the $3.8 billion posted a year earlier. Earnings per diluted share were $15.45 per share compared with $13.63 a year ago. Revenue totaled $52.5 billion, an increase of 10.1% year over year. That was offset by a 9.9% increase in operating costs and expenses to $47.1 billion. The company’s marine systems segment, which includes General Dynamics Electric Boat, reported $16.7 billion in revenue, a 16.6% increase year over year. Electric Boat employs 7,100 people in Rhode Island, mostly at its manufacturing plant in North Kingstown, according to Providence Business News' 2026 Book of Lists. Earlier in 2025, CEO and Chairman Phebe Novakovic attributed the growth in the marine system division to the construction of Virginia-class submarines and working on the Columbia-class submarine, the Navy’s next-generation nuclear-powered ballistic missile sub. For the fourth quarter, General Dynamics reported a profit of $1.14 billion, a 0.4% decrease year over year. Revenue for the quarter was $14.3 billion, an increase of 7.8% year over year. The company reported earnings per diluted share for the quarter of $4.17, up 0.5% year over year. The fourth-quarter results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.11 per share. “We had a solid fourth quarter, capping off a year that saw growth in revenue and earnings in all four segments, coupled with an impressive 30% growth in company-wide backlog,” Novakovic said. “As we focus on execution of programs for our customers, we are also preparing aggressively for future growth, investing nearly $1.2 billion in capital expenditures in 2025 – with even more investments planned in the year ahead.” The company’s marine systems segment reported $4.8 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 21.7% increase year over year. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.