General Dynamics Electric Boat parent ends 2025 with $4.21B profit

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. on Wednesday reported a profit of $4.21 billion for 2025, up 11.3% from the $3.8 billion posted a year earlier. / COURTESY GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT
PROVIDENCE – General Dynamics Corp., the parent of submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat, on Wednesday reported a profit of $4.21 billion for 2025, up 11.3% from the $3.8 billion posted a year earlier. Earnings per diluted share were $15.45 per share compared with $13.63 a year ago. Revenue totaled $52.5 billion, an increase of

