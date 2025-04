Application deadline: May 7th. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Corp. logged a $994 million profit in the first quarter of 2025, a 24% increase year over year, the aerospace and defense company said Wednesday.

Earnings per diluted share were $3.66 for the quarter, a 27.1% increase from $2.88 one year prior.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.47 per share.

Quarterly revenue was $12.22 billion, 13.9% more than the $10.7 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024. The quarterly revenue results also exceeded Wall Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.95 billion.

The company’s Marine Systems segment includes General Dynamics Electric Boat, which has a significant submarine-building operation in North Kingstown, and reported $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 7.7% increase year over year. Marine Systems profit was $250 million, a 7.8% increase year over year.

"We continue to see steady growth and improvement in operating performance across the defense portfolio,"

said Chairman and CEO Phebe N. Novakovic.

"The Aerospace segment saw a significant increase in profitability, reflecting the manufacturing efficiencies associated with reaching higher levels of production on our new aircraft models."

The Aerospace backlog fell $1.6 billion in the quarter to $19 billion.

The company’s Aerospace segment reported $3 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 45.2% increase year over year. Segment profit increased 69.4% year over year to $432 million.

Combat Systems segment revenue increased 3.5% year over year to $2.18 billion. Segment profit increased 3.2% year over year to $291 million.