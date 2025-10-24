Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Corp. reported third-quarter earnings of $1.06 billion, a 13.9% increase from $930 million a year ago,On a per-diluted-share basis, the Reston, Va.-based defense contractor said it had profit of $3.88. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.73 per diluted share. General Dynamics, which operates the subsidiary General Dynamics Electric Boat and has submarine-building facilities in North Kingstown and Groton, Conn., posted total revenue of $12.91 billion in the period, which also beat Wall Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.61 billion.

That compares with revenue of $11.67 billion a year earlier, up 10.6%.

$2.25 billion. Segment operating earnings increased 3.1% year over year to

“Each of our four segments grew earnings and backlog in the quarter, reflecting solid execution coupled with growing demand,” said Phebe Novakovic, General Dynamics chairman and CEO. “The Aerospace segment in particular performed impressively, growing revenue 30.3% and expanding margins by 100 basis points from the same period a year ago, with order activity for business jets remaining very strong." That strong demand for business jets helped drive the company’s Aerospace backlog up 4% to $20.6 billion, compared with $19.8 billion a year ago. The company’s Aerospace segment reported $3.23 billion in revenue this quarter, compared with $2.48 billion posted in 2024, accounting for the 30.3% increase. Segment operating earnings increased 41% year over year to $430 million. The Marine Systems segment, which includes General Dynamics Electric Boat, reported revenue of $4.1 billion for the quarter, a 13.8% increase year over year. Segment operating earnings were $291 million, up 12.8% year over year. Combat Systems segment revenue gains were more modest, edging up 1.8% year over year to$335 million. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.