General Dynamics reports $3.32M profit in 2023

The company’s marine systems segment, which includes General Dynamics Electric Boat, reported $12.4 billion in revenue, a 12.9% increase year over year. But the division reported operating earnings of $874 million, a 2.6% decrease over the previous year.

PROVIDENCE – General Dynamics Corp. on Wednesday reported a profit of $3.32 billion for 2023, down 2.2% from the $3.39 billion posted a year earlier. Earnings were $12.02 per share compared with $12.19 a year ago. Revenue totaled $42.27 billion, a 7.3% increase year over year. That was offset by an 8% increase in operating costs and expenses to $38.02 billion for 2023.For the fourth quarter, General Dynamics reported a profit of $1 billion, a 1.3% increase year over year. Revenue for the quarter was $11.6 billion, an increase of 7.5% year over year. The company reported earnings per diluted share for the quarter of $3.64, up 1.7% year over year. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share. “We had a solid fourth quarter, capping off a year that saw growth in all four segments and continued strong cash flow,” said Phebe N. Novakovic, General Dynamics CEO and chairwoman. “Our Aerospace segment in particular saw solid execution and continued demand in the quarter and is well positioned for a surge in deliveries upon FAA certification of the G700.” Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.