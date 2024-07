Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Corp., the parent company of General Dynamics Electric Boat, posted a $905 million profit in the second quarter, a 21.3% increase year over year, the aerospace and defense company said on Wednesday.

Earnings per diluted share were $3.30 for the quarter, compared with $2.72 the year prior.

Quarterly revenue was $11.9 billion, an 18% increase year over year that beat Wall Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $9.41 billion.

“This was a strong quarter overall, as reflected by solid growth in all key measures from a year ago," said Phebe N. Novakovic, General Dynamics chairwoman and CEO. "

Our businesses continue to focus on disciplined execution of their programs, cost and schedule.

“In the Aerospace segment, we are continuing to ramp up the pace of our G700 deliveries and our defense businesses continued to grow, reflecting increased demand in response to the threat environment,”

she said.

The aerospace backlog grew to $20 billion, up 2.8% from the year prior.

The company’s marine systems segment includes General Dynamics Electric Boat, which has a significant operation in North Kingstown. The companywide segment reported $3.4 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 12.9% increase year over year. Segment profit was $245 million, a 4.3% increase year over year.

The company’s aerospace segment reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 50.5% increase year over year. Segment profit increased 35.2% year over year to $319 million.

Combat-systems segment revenue increased 18.9% year over year to $2.2 billion. Segment profit went up 24.7% year over year to $313 million.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.