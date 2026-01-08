George F. Gladding House on College Hill sells for $1.92M

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home at 76 Prospect St. on College Hill recently sold for $1.92 million, according to public records.

The property, known as the George F. Gladding House, was built in 1845 and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, including four full baths and one half-bath, with approximately 3,921 square feet of living space, according to the property’s page on real estate listing site Zillow. The Greek Revival-style home sits on about 0.11 acres of land, according to the Zillow listing.

The first floor includes a front hall that opens to a front parlor and a home office with a half-bathroom. The redesigned living room includes a gas fireplace, wet bar and refrigerator, and opens to a dining room. An adjacent sunroom provides access to a private courtyard patio and garden, the Zillow listing said.

The eat-in kitchen features radiant-heated Spanish marble floors, high-end appliances, a breakfast nook and a dedicated mudroom. The home includes multiple working fireplaces, along with crown molding, built-ins and other historic architectural details, the Zillow listing said.

The second floor includes two primary bedroom suites, one of which features a fireplace, soaking tub and radiant heat. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room are also located on this level. The third floor includes a guest suite and additional office space.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 at $1.47 million, including $545,600 for the land and $925,200 for the building, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Joe Roch, of Residential Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyers were represented by The Mackinney Gold Group, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, according to the Zillow listing.

According to the warranty deed, the home was sold by David Amero and Matthew Dixon, of Providence, and it was purchased by Brenda Roy and Alan Kowalczyk, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.