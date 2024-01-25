Georgian revival on College Hill sells for $2.8M

PROVIDENCE – A brick Georgian revival constructed in 1927 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.8 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 25 Cooke St. property was designed by Albert Harkness, Rhode Island’s first modernist architect, with more than 6,000 square feet of living space throughout two stories and a partially finished expansion of the building.

The home, which contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, comes with 0.33 acres of land, including an alfresco dining area, and a yard landscaped with rhododendrons, Residential Properties said in its announcement of the sale.

The first floor of the Georgian revival features custom-designed, hardwood floors, 9-foot-high ceilings, large bow windows, a side porch and a dining room with French doors leading out to the patio, according to Residential Properties.

The cook’s kitchen was completely redone in 2007 by another renowned interior designer, Ian Thompson, and the home now offers custom cabinetry, a center island and a casual dining area for breakfast.

The second-floor primary suite includes a fireplace, a dressing room, a private bathroom and a library with a fireplace, Residential Properties said. The rest of the home’s bedrooms are also on the second floor, except for the fifth one, which is in the home’s expansion, the real estate firm said.

The property comes with a 500-square-foot garage, according to city records.

The home is equidistant to Wayland Square, Thayer Street and Fox Point, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.97 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Gerri Schiffman represented the seller, while fellow Residential Properties sales associate Bethany Johnsen represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by Edward Wing and Rena Wing, of Providence. The property was purchased by Cooke Twenty-Five Realty LLC, a limited liability company established this year in East Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.