Ghada Issa, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist

Ghada Issa, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Issa was a clinical fellow, abdominal imaging and intervention, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, and served as a resident and chief resident at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Department of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine. Dr. Issa completed internships at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown, PA and the American University of Beirut Medical Center, where she also was a research fellow in the Department of Diagnostic Radiology. Dr. Issa earned a BS degree in biology and an MD degree from Lebanese University, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Beirut. She is a member of the American Roentgen Ray Society, American College of Radiology, and Radiological Society of North America.

