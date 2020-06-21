This July, after more than a decade of leading successful teams with Gilbane Building Company, John Sinnott is retiring from his position as business unit leader for Rhode Island.

Throughout his career, John served as principal in charge for key Gilbane building projects in the state, including the East Providence High School and the North Providence Stephen Olney and James L. McGuire Elementary Schools as well as the General Dynamics Corporation Electric Boat $1.8 billion facilities master plan program, and The Interlink at T.F. Green Airport. His industry contributions have been numerous as he has represented Gilbane as president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America, Inc., as well as serving on the Advisory Boards for the Providence Foundation and Capital Center Commission, and the Advisory Council for the Rhode Island ACE Mentor Program.

As a champion of workforce development, John serves as Co-chair on the Governor’s Commission for Diversity in the Construction Industry and is Vice-chair of Skills for Rhode Island’s Future. Through these associations, John helped to further showcase Gilbane’s strong and lasting commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Guided by Gilbane’s core value of Caring, our Rhode Island team has a long tradition of volunteering and providing donations for numerous charitable organizations that work to improve the communities in which we live, work and play. The Gilbane team is a leading donor to the United Way of Rhode Island and The ACE Mentor Program, collectively contributing over $700,000 annually. Through concerted efforts, our team remains actively involved with numerous organizations throughout the state. While the list is extensive, some of the charities supported by Gilbane include:

The ACE Mentor Program

American Heart Association

Carl G. Lauro School Inspiring Minds Reading Program

Rhode Island Food Bank

Rhode Island College, Yellow Cottage

Prepare Rhode Island

The Station Night Club Memorial Foundation

Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk

Meeting Street School

Building Futures

Wounded Warrior Project

ReBuilding Together

March of Dimes

Rhode Island Family Services

Ronald McDonald House

Toys for Tots

Year Up Rhode Island

SupplyRI

As members of the Rhode Island community, the Gilbane team continually seeks opportunities to donate our time, resources, and expertise to further develop and diversify the place that we have called home since 1870. We look forward to another 150 years of building in Rhode Island and to continuing to foster the relationships that that we have always valued based on integrity, client advocacy, and a dedication to excellence.

“We thank John for his many contributions to Gilbane throughout the years and wish him the best in his retirement. His commitment to bettering the lives of so many throughout Rhode Island is remarkable. John may be leaving the Gilbane family but our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and our community, lives on in our work. We remain committed to serving our communities and are optimistic for a bright future.”

Steve Duvel, Senior Vice President, New England Division Leader