Gilbane is beneficially built

PBN Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2025 Awards

1,500-4,999 EMPLOYEES #2. Gilbane Inc.

CEO (or equivalent): Edward T. Broderick, CEO and president

Number of employees: 3,075

PRIORITIZING PHYSICAL SAFETY is not the only health matter that’s front of mind at Gilbane Inc. The Providence-based construction conglomerate also wants its 250 Rhode Island employees to focus on their well-being when they are off the clock, too.

“It goes back to our culture of caring, one of our core values,” said Thien Nguyen, Gilbane’s senior benefits specialist. She encourages the workforce to talk about mental health openly and honestly, in particular the leaders.

One of the core benefits Gilbane provides is Spring Health, a comprehensive, 24/7 mental health and work-life balance support to all employees and dependents. Through the program, employees get eight free sessions of therapy and eight free coaching sessions.

- Advertisement -

Though, Nguyen emphasized, the benefit is just one part of the list of benefits. Gilbane also has initiatives to ensure the workforce has support for starting and expanding a family, as well as for financial planning.

A Healthy Thought:

‘Whether it’s a jobsite or in the office, we always start with a Gilbane Cares. That’s our philosophy, where we want to start with a caring moment.’

THIEN NGUYEN, Gilbane Inc. senior benefits specialist