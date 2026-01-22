Gilded Age mansion Seaview Terrace sells for $16M, highest Newport sale since 2021

NEWPORT – A Gilded Age mansion known as Seaview Terrace has sold for $16 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The sale of 207 Ruggles Ave. marks the highest residential property transaction in Newport since 2021, according to Lila Delman Compass, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The mansion is set on approximately 7.76 acres of land between Bellevue Avenue and the Cliff Walk and includes a single-family residence built in 1925, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The mansion has 29 bedrooms and 18 full bathrooms, with about 43,772 square feet of living space. The property is among the largest privately owned residences in Newport, the real estate firm said.

Seaview Terrace was constructed for Edson Bradley Jr., who made his fortune in the bourbon whiskey industry, as a wedding anniversary gift for his wife, Julia Wentworth, according to historical accounts cited by the real estate firm. The home is often identified as one of the largest surviving Gilded Age “cottages” in the city, according to Lila Delman Compass.

Additional features of the property include an inground swimming pool measuring approximately 3,000 square feet and multiple outbuildings, according to city records and listing information. The parcel spans addresses from 197–207 Ruggles Ave., according to the Newport property assessor’s office.

The mansion was most recently valued by Newport assessors for fiscal year 2025 at $8.47 million, including $4.03 million attributed to the land and $4.36 million to the main structure, according to the city’s online property tax database.

Kimberly Doherty, of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport office, represented the buyer, according to the real estate firm.

The seller was Seaview Terrace Real Estate Holding Co. LLC, according to assessor records.

The mansion was purchased by Huntropolis LLC, according to the Newport’s Office of Land Evidence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.