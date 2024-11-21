Goddard nominated for R.I. housing secretary

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

Deborah J. Goddard, who has more than 40 years of housing experience in the private and public sectors, has been nominated to serve as Rhode Island's housing secretary, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday.

Daniel Connors, who took the job overseeing the R.I. Department of Housing temporarily after the departure of Stefan Pryor in June for a private-sector job. Connors, the chief of staff at the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, was expected to return to that role.

Goddard’s appointment needs Senate confirmation.

The R.I. Department of Housing has undergone plenty of change at the top since it was created more than two years ago to address the state's severe housing shortage. The first housing secretary, Joshua Saal, resigned after a year amid bipartisan criticism for a lack of action. Then Stefan Pryor, the state's former commerce secretary, took the reins in 2023 and then left a little more than a year later to take a job with an out-of-state investment firm. Connors' tenure was intended to be temporary.

R.I. Deputy Housing Secretary Deborah Flannery stepped down on Nov. 12.

"Deborah Goddard is a deeply committed and accomplished housing professional whose work has benefited people from all backgrounds,” McKee said in a statement. “Housing affordability and availability in Rhode Island have never been more important than they are right now. I am confident Deborah’s knowledge and experience will guide the department to achieving our housing goals.”

Goddard leads the Massachusetts-based DJ Goddard Consulting, which advises and provides organizational and process analysis for public, quasi-public and nonprofit agencies.

Prior to that role, she served as the executive vice president for capital projects at the New York City Housing Authority from 2016 to 2019, where she oversaw $3 billion of construction projects and helped advance the agency’s energy and sustainability programs, the governor's office said.

"Secure, safe and affordable housing creates the foundation for positive outcomes in education, health, and economic prosperity,” Goddard said in a statement. “With this principle in mind, my career has been dedicated to creating and preserving housing opportunities across the income spectrum, for the unhoused, for renters and homeowners, alike, with attention to equity. So, I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to advance a housing agenda for Rhode Island that is inclusive, comprehensive, and transparent.”

Goddard was the managing director for policy and program development at MassHousing from 2014 to 2016. There, she supported initiatives to enhance utility rebates for multifamily housing, created a new model for supportive services in elderly housing

and launched cost savings for energy and water conservation investments.

Prior to that role, she served as general counsel to the Mass. Department of Housing and Community Development, where she oversaw the regulatory infrastructure of the Commonwealth’s affordable housing zoning law, housing preservation legislation and fair housing policy.

Goddard holds a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College in Norton and a Doctor of Law degree from Boston College Law School. She was awarded a Loeb Fellowship in 2002 from Harvard University to support a year of independent study.