Gologorsky joins Brown Surgical Associates’ division of colorectal surgery

PROVIDENCE – Brown Surgical Associates announced fellowship-trained surgeon Dr. Rebecca Gologorsky has joined the practice’s division of colorectal surgery.

While Gologorsky enjoys all aspects of the field, her special interests include colorectal cancer, rectal prolapse and colorectal considerations of gender surgery.

“At a time when cases of colorectal cancer are skyrocketing among the younger population, Brown Surgical Associates wants to ensure we’re positioned to provide people the care they need when they need it,” said Dr. William Cioffi, president of Brown Surgical Associates. “The addition of Dr. Gologorsky – with her vast skill set in surgery and bioengineering – is sure to be an incredible asset to our world-renowned colorectal surgery team and, more importantly, the patients who entrust us with their care.”

Gologorsky received her medical degree from the University of California Irvine School of Medicine. She completed her surgical residency at the University of California, San Francisco, as well as a postdoctoral fellowship in the school’s department of bioengineering. She received further training with a colon and rectal surgery fellowship at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore.

- Advertisement -

“The Colorectal Surgery Division at Brown Surgical Associates has a long history of serving the community at the highest level. I’m beyond excited to join a surgical group with decades of clinical experience and look forward to providing expanded access to subspecialty colorectal care,” Gologorsky said. “I’m also particularly happy to join the clinical faculty at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and look forward to working with the surgical residents. The trainees we supervise make us better physicians, by challenging us to stay on the cutting edge of evidence-based medicine – ultimately improving the quality of care we’re able to offer our patients.”

Gologorsky is now seeing patients at 208 Collyer St., Suite 301A, in Providence. She can be reached at 401-725-4888.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.