Grants available for R.I. businesses to start IT apprenticeship programs

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island workforce development organization is offering funding to local businesses to help develop information technology–related apprenticeship programs.

Building Futures through its Apprenticeship Rhode Island initiative is seeking applicants for $100,000 in grants for new Registered Apprenticeship programs, the organization announced Wednesday. Grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded to Rhode Island businesses, or those with a local workforce, with preference given to apprenticeship programs that focus on information technology.

Grants can be used to pay for program design and implementation, including staffing and curriculum development, but not for apprentice wages.

Applications will be accepted beginning Oct. 1 and through Oct. 30, with funding announced Nov. 13. Applications and information will be available online at apprenticeshipri.org.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.