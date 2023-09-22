Greenwich Bay Brokers sells homes and resolves conflicts

PBN Innovative Companies 2023

Professional Services: Greenwich Bay Brokers

IN A MARKET full of stiff competition for severely limited housing inventory, local Realtors need to take innovative steps to make themselves stand out.

Enter Greenwich Bay Brokers.

The Warwick-based firm, led by the husband-and-wife co-owner and broker team of Sean and Jennifer O’Leary, recently added divorce real estate services to its offerings, an area focused on Realtors working with family law attorneys as they serve clients going through a divorce.

Jennifer O’Leary, the state’s only certified divorce real estate expert, says she mitigates conflict, promotes judicial economy and keeps the attorneys prepared and informed with the real estate developments the couple is facing while remaining neutral. It is common, she says, for real estate agents to seek out listings involving divorcing individuals seeing the potential for multiple deals. For that reason, having an expert who serves divorcing clients is critical.

“When an agent represents the divorcing individuals to sell the marital home, and then represents either both or at least one of the clients in the purchase of a new home, they are not maintaining a neutral position with the parties and are possibly putting one of the parties in jeopardy of not being treated fairly from a fiduciary perspective,” Jennifer O’Leary said.

A practicing attorney, Sean O’Leary became a real estate broker and founded the firm in 2015 with the goal of providing a “one-stop shop” for residential and commercial clients alike. His legal expertise was augmented when Jennifer O’Leary joined the team in 2020.

“You can walk into our office on Greenwich Bay and have everything real estate related addressed in a comprehensive fashion,” Sean O’Leary said. “Whether you want to buy or sell real estate, or want to enhance your current space, or need property management, we have you covered. We have, at every turn, endeavored to break out from the standard real estate model – which can, at times, feel fragmented.”

Along with its Greenwich Bay office, the firm anticipates opening offices in neighboring communities, including Newport, Barrington, Narragansett, New Shoreham and Westerly.