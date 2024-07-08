Grobman joins Care New England and Brown

PROVIDENCE – Dr. William Grobman, a nationally recognized maternal-fetal medicine expert, has joined Care New England Health System and Brown University.

Beginning July 1, Grobman serves as Care New England’s chief scientific officer and the associate dean of research for the health system and Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School. Grobman will also serve as the executive vice chair for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology beginning Dec. 1.

Grobman has held several national leadership roles, including president of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine from 2021 to 2022. He is currently on the board of directors for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2020 “for his paradigm-shifting research and organizational leadership that has been instrumental in defining modern obstetric practice and improving care and outcomes for women and children.”

Grobman was recently professor and vice chair of clinical operations at the Ohio State College of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

His research on predicting and preventing adverse obstetric outcomes is also nationally recognized and his work has led to changes in the standard of care in obstetrics and maternal-fetal medicine. This includes the 2018 ARRIVE Trial, which showed that inducing labor at 39 weeks reduced the rate of cesarean deliveries and other complications. This paper was also listed among the 12 most impactful and practice-changing papers since 2000 by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Overall, Grobman has more than 650 peer-reviewed publications and his work has been supported by the National Institutes of Health, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute and the American Heart Association.

In his new roles Grobman will continue his research, including work in the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Units Network, a research collaborative established by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Women & Infants Hospital and Brown University make up one of 14 centers in the network.

Grobman received his medical degree from Harvard University before residency and fellowship training in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. He has also earned an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.