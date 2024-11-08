Groden Center employees ratify contract for wage increases

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Caregivers at The Groden Center ratified a contract with their employer Thursday – the same day a strike was planned – after months of bargaining. Thirty eight behavioral specialists, who are members of SEIU 1199NE, voted Thursday night to ratify a new three-year contract with Groden Management after bargaining since June. The workers

Thirty eight behavioral specialists,

who are members of SEIU 1199NE, voted Thursday night to ratify a new three-year contract with Groden Management after bargaining since June. The workers held a three-day strike in September to advocate for better wages staffing and safer working conditions. Another strike was planned to begin Thursday, but was called off Nov. 4 after the workers reached a tentative contract agreement.

Under the new agreement employees will see wage increases between 25% and 42% over the length of the contract. Specifically, senior staff members with at least 10 years of employment will get up to 42% wage increases and new hires will see up to 25% wage increase from the current $18 per hour. The contract also includes incentive pay for staff members who drive or staff bus rides for Groden students from the residential group home.

Katherine Siguenza, a behavioral specialist at Groden, said she was making $20 an hour after working at the Groden Center for 13 years. Now she will get a 35% wage increase.

I am so proud of what we have achieved in our new contract … Not only that, these raises will go a long way to improve staffing and reduce the use of agency staff to make our classrooms safer for our kids,” Siguenza said. “For those of us who have been here for years, we finally feel fairly compensated for our hard work and dedication. We want to sincerely thank all the elected leaders and community supporters who helped us every step of the way.”

The caregivers at the Groden Center, which is part of

The Groden Network

, offer support and educational services for those with autism from preschool age up to 22 years old. The workers help improve communication and life skills through academic and vocational programs. Also, workers must serve as drivers or bus monitors to transport Groden Center students from the residential group home to the school.

The Groden students have a variety of special needs and some need one-to-one care. However, workers have said the center is so short-staffed employees are responsible for more students than they can appropriately care for. These shortages – largely driven by low wages – created ongoing safety concerns and increased risk of workplace injuries.

With the starting wage for a behavioral specialist at $18 per hour, or under $35,000 a year, many Groden employees say they’ve had to work multiple jobs to take care of their families.

Jocelyn Johnson, a behavior specialist, said she has been working at Groden for just under three years and has been logging 60 to 70 hours a week to make ends meet as a single mother and homeowner.

“Our new raises mean I will not have to work so much and I'll finally be able to enjoy myself and take weekends off,” Johnson said. “What’s more, our starting wage is now pretty competitive and, with the new wage scales, people can move up faster than they ever have before. This will not only cause more staff to refer in new hires but is great for retention as well.”