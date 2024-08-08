Groov-Pin, Centreville Bank, Neighborhood Health Plan, AAA, CVS named PBN’s top 2024 Healthiest Employers

PROVIDENCE – Groov-Pin Corp., Centreville Bank, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, AAA Northeast and CVS Health Corp. were the top companies recognized Thursday in Providence Business News’ 13th annual Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.
The five organizations were among the 24 companies and nonprofits recognized during a breakfast ceremony at the Providence Marriott Downtown. The organizations were judged based on their responses to several questions regarding their programs for physical, financial and mental well-being, as well as on what makes their programs stand out. The ceremony also formally announced the company rankings in each of the five categories.
Groov-Pin, a Smithfield-based manufacturer, was the top winner in the 2-99 employees category. Centreville Bank, a West Warwick-based financial institution, was the winner in the 100-499 employees category. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, the health insurer based in Smithfield, earned top billing in the 500-1,499 employees category. AAA Northeast, the automotive and tourism benefits organization based in Providence, earned the top honor in the 1,500-4,999 employees category. CVS, the Woonsocket-based pharmacy retail giant, was the top company in the 5,000-plus employees category.
Groov-Pin, AAA Northeast and CVS were repeat winners in the program.
Also Thursday, Jeffrey Wolfsberg, program director for the R.I. Recovery Friendly Workplace initiative, delivered the event’s keynote address mostly on mental health in the workplace, particularly how men are impacted by the mental health crisis, and how employers can better respond to employees in need.
Wolfsberg acknowledged he had both substance abuse issues and battles with both depression and suicidal ideation earlier in life and had a friend who died from an overdose. He said currently 404 people in Rhode Island have died from an overdose this year, and 69% of them were men.
Wolfsberg said 60 men worldwide die by suicide every 30 minutes. He also said 78% of those who died from overdose did not have a history of treatment, not getting “in the door when they needed to get into the door.” Treatment, Wolfsberg said, is a “powerful intervention” in helping this.
Mental health in men is “dramatically overlooked in our culture” and the stigma about men asking for help mentally is “dramatic,” Wolfsberg said. He said the best way to get men speaking about something, especially about sensitive topics, is “to get them moving.”
“Understanding how men tick really matters a lot,” Wolfsberg said. “Work hard on how they think and believe and you’ll get to a lot of wonderful places.”
Wolfsberg said a characteristic of a healthy workplace is for employees to share their vulnerabilities with their employer. If employers don’t offer a setting for employees to open up to their emotionally, that workplace “is broken,” he said.
There are three “A’s” to help employees who are struggling, he said. One is acknowledging the situation and the bravery of the employee being vulnerable in that moment. Second is for employers to assist because employees can’t get the help they need themselves. Third, Wolfsberg said, is ask if they are OK and follow up to see how they are doing.
The full rankings that were announced Thursday are:
2-99 employees
100-499 employees
- Groov-Pin Corp.
- Greenwood Credit Union
- Revive Therapeutic Services
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
500-1,499 employees
- Centreville Bank
- BankNewport
- Children’s Friend & Service
- Orthopedics Rhode Island Inc.
1,500-4,999 employees
- Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- South County Health
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- The Washington Trust Co.
- Toray Plastics (America) Inc.
- Providence Community Health Centers Inc.
- University Orthopedics Inc.
5,000-plus employees
- AAA Northeast
- Gilbane Inc.
- Point32Health Co.
- Ocean State Job Lot
- Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- CVS Health Corp.
- CBIZ & Mayer Hoffman McCann PC
- U-Haul International Inc.
- Lifespan Corp.
Profiles of all companies and organizations honored in this year’s program are included in a special section that will publish along with the Aug. 16-29 print and digital editions of PBN.
The R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals and the R.I. Recovery Friendly Workplace were presenting sponsors of the 2024 PBN Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.
