Groov-Pin, Centreville Bank, Neighborhood Health Plan, Point32Health, U-Haul named PBN’s top 2025 Healthiest Employers

PROVIDENCE – Groov-Pin Corp., Centreville Bank, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Point32Health Co. and U-Haul International Inc. were the top companies recognized on Aug. 7 during Providence Business News’ 14th annual Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.
The five organizations were among the 27 companies and nonprofits recognized during a breakfast ceremony at the Providence Marriott Downtown. The organizations were judged based on their responses to several questions regarding their programs for physical, financial and mental well-being, as well as on what makes their programs stand out. The ceremony also formally announced the company rankings in each of the five categories.
Groov-Pin, a Smithfield-based manufacturer, was the top winner in the 2-99 employees category. Centreville Bank, a West Warwick-based financial institution, was the winner in the 100-499 employees category. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, the health insurer based in Smithfield, earned top billing in the 500-1,499 employees category.
Point32Health, the combined health insurance entity of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, earned the top honor in the 1,500-4,999 employees category. U-Haul, the national storage conglomerate with locations throughout Rhode Island, earned first in the 5,000-plus employees category.
Groov-Pin, Centreville and Neighborhood are repeat winners in the program.
Also on Aug. 7, Lauren Gill Pimpare, founder and president of Tomorrow’s Women TODAY – which has a Rhode Island chapter – spoke in her keynote address about the importance of women leadership and having work-life integration to maintain one’s own health, even when obstacles in life arise.
Pimpare said true success isn’t measured by what people achieve alone. It’s about the impact people make, the doors that are opened and the legacy people lead for others to build upon, she said. Wellness, Pimpare said, “is the foundation of it all.”
Supporting women leaders is “a critical step” for employers to offer proper well-being and balance. “When women are given the space, resources and opportunity to thrive, the entire organization is stronger, more innovative and more sustainable,” she said.
Pimpare also shared her story about her family’s struggles caring for her now 14-year-old son, who suffered a traumatic brain injury at birth. She said her son has since endured countless surgeries and spent many weeks and months in the hospital – including nearly dying twice.
However, even though her son’s health is a significant part of Pimpare’s reality, she said taking care of herself is equally important. Along with having support systems in place, Pimpare also explained “The Power of 10,” taking 10 minutes out of one’s day to create resilience, protect your time and prioritize yourself.
“You deserve the time to recharge,” she said. “Having these habits in your life means that when challenges arise, you will be ready. You will have the strength to keep going because taking care of yourself is not optional.”
The full rankings that were announced are:
2-99 employees
100-499 employees
- Groov-Pin Corp.
- Greenwood Credit Union
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Revive Therapeutic Services
500-1,499 employees
- Centreville Bank
- BankNewport
- Cooley Group
- Orthopedics Rhode Island Inc.
- The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.
- R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.
- Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.
1,500-4,999 employees
- Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- South County Health
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- The Washington Trust Co.
- Toray Plastics (America) Inc.
- University Orthopedics Inc.
5,000-plus employees
- Point32Health Co.
- Gilbane Inc.
- Ocean State Job Lot
- Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- U-Haul International Inc.
- CVS Health Corp.
- CBIZ Inc.
- Brown University
- Brown University Health
- Terracon
