Guertin named executive director of SENEDIA

MIDDLETOWN –

Col.

Stephen Guertin, who recently was the chief of staff for the R.I. Army National Guard, has been named executive director of SENEDIA.

Guertin will succeed longtime CEO Molly Donohue Magee, who is transitioning out of SENEDIA to redirect her time and efforts to the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium that she founded in 2016.

"Under Molly's leadership, SENEDIA has grown exponentially in membership and stature in support of the New England defense sector. We are deeply grateful for her service and are excited to welcome an equally capable leader in Stephen Guertin,” said SENEDIA board Chairman Timothy DelGiudice. “Stephen's expertise and vision position SENEDIA to continue our trajectory of growth and progress, and his strong reputation for building trust, navigating complex environments and bringing diverse stakeholders together will serve our members well.”

Guertin has more than two decades of experience in leadership across defense and government. Prior to his time as chief of staff, Guertin served the R.I. Army National Guard in various positions, including as deputy commander of the state’s Joint Task Force on COVID Response and as an inspector general.

“I have spent my entire career in service of my country, both in active duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and close to home, leading operational planning, interagency coordination and readiness initiatives for the R.i. Army National Guard. Leading SENEDIA is an exciting next chapter in my service,” Guertin said. “SENEDIA has long been a trusted partner and champion for the defense sector, and I am honored to continue to build upon its reach and reputation.”

Guertin has a bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island and a master’s in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.