Women’s health is not static. It evolves with us—through our teens, childbearing years, midlife, menopause, and beyond. Yet many women are taught, subtly or directly, to power through discomfort, normalize symptoms, or keep certain questions to themselves. The truth is, gynecologic health changes across the lifespan, and being open and honest with your provider is one of the most important ways to stay healthy at every stage.

Your Body Changes — and So Should the Conversation

“Your body isn’t the same at 25 as it is at 45 or 65—and that’s normal,” says Martha Moe, MD, Medical Director, South County Health Center for Women’s Health. “What’s not helpful is assuming that pain, irregular bleeding, discomfort with intimacy, or changes during menopause are just things you have to live with. These are conversations we want to have.”

Gynecologic concerns don’t exist in a vacuum. Life stressors, family responsibilities, work demands, and aging all influence how women experience their health. What feels manageable at one stage may signal the need for support at another.

Beyond Annual Exams and Screenings

Preventive screenings remain a cornerstone of gynecologic health, but today’s care goes far beyond annual exams. Conversations may include managing perimenopause and menopause symptoms, addressing pelvic floor health, navigating changes in sexual health, or understanding treatment options for heavy or painful periods.

“One of the most empowering things women can do is recognize that their health needs will change, and that seeking information is a strength,” Dr. Moe adds. “Gynecologic care should meet you where you are.”

